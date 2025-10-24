Advisory issued for strong winds, heavy showers and rough seas

An ‘Amber’ weather advisory has been issued for strong winds, heavy showers and rough seas for multi-day boats in the Bay of Bengal sea area by the Department of Meteorology.

Accordingly, the advisory issued at 10.00 a.m. today (24), will be effective for the next 24 hours until 10.00 a.m. on Friday (25).

A low-pressure area developed over the southeast Bay of Bengal at 5.30 a.m. today (24), the department stated.

This system is expected to intensify further and move west-northwestward during the next 24 hours.

Naval and fishing communities are warned not to venture to the sea areas bounded by 05N 18N and 80E-95E, until further notice.

Moreover, the department has advised the naval and fishing communities operating in those sea areas to move away from the affected sea areas before October 25.

The Met. Department has warned that the sea areas in the east of Sri Lanka extending to the Bengal deep sea areas and the Arabian Sea areas will be rough or very rough at times with strong gusty winds up to 55-65 kmph.

The wind speed in the sea areas marked on the map below will increase to 55-65 kmph at times with heavy thundershowers and those sea areas will be rough or very rough at times, it said.

Naval and fishing communities, engaging activities over the shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanthurai to Batticaloa via Trincomalee are requested to be vigilant in this regard, the department added.

Accordingly, multi-day fishing vessels and the naval community in the above sea area are request to be attentive to future forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.