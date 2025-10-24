Weligama PS chairmans murder: Shooter a security forces deserter?

October 24, 2025   12:59 pm

Sri Lanka Police says that new information is emerging regarding the shooter involved in the recent killing of the Chairman of the Weligama Pradeshiya Sabha, Lasantha Wickramasekara.

Police also stated that the suspect is suspected to be a deserter from the security forces.

The Weligama PS chairman was shot dead on Wednesday (22) inside his office at the local council premises, and his body has now been placed at his residence in Midigama for public to pay their final respects.

Further investigations into the incident are being conducted under the instructions of Inspector General of Police (IGP), under the supervision of the Southern Province Senior DIG Kithsiri Jayalath, and is led by the Matara Division Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Wasantha Kumara.

Four police teams have been deployed, including two assigned specifically to inspect CCTV footage, the police added.

