Appeals Court orders Customs to expedite probe into BYD motor capacity

The Court of Appeal today ordered Sri Lanka Customs to promptly conclude the investigation into the motor capacities of BYD vehicles currently detained by customs.

President of the Court of Appeal Justice Rohantha Abeysuriya stated in open court that while it is important for Sri Lanka Customs to collect tax revenue for the national economy, the court must also consider the interests of the vehicle buyers and importing companies.

He instructed the petitioner to cooperate with the investigation to facilitate its swift conclusion, said Ada Derana reporter.

The statement was made during proceedings on a petition filed by a private company seeking the release of its vehicles detained by Sri Lanka Customs.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Sumathi Dharmawardena, representing Sri Lanka Customs, presented evidence and noted that the vehicles could be released on bail subject to conditions, emphasizing the petitioner’s cooperation in ongoing investigations.

She also stated that a report on the vehicle inspection scanners imported by the petitioner company will be submitted to the court through a motion on Monday.

Meanwhile, President’s Counsel Farzana Jameel, representing the petitioner, argued that the manner in which Customs detained the vehicles is in violation of existing laws.

However, despite lengthy arguments, no agreement was reached regarding the release of the vehicles on bail.

Accordingly, the Additional Solicitor General informed the court that an update on the possibility of settling the case will be provided on October 28.