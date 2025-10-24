Dental surgeons set to launch 24-hour token strike

The Government Dental Surgeons’ Association (GDSA) has declared an island-wide token strike on 06 November 2025, to protest against the “ongoing administrative collapse” within the Dental Services Division of the Ministry of Health.

The decision was unanimously approved by the GDSA Executive Committee after eighteen months of unsuccessful efforts to resolve serious administrative failures through official channels, the association said in a statement.

Despite continuous dialogue with the Minister of Health and the Ministry of Health officials, no corrective action has been taken, it said.

The GDSA said it has been pursuing action on several key issues vital to the functioning of the government dental service for over a year and that despite completion of preparatory work by the GDSA and other officials, all progress has been obstructed due to administrative inaction.

The GDSA stresses that the planned token strike is not politically motivated and that it is a collective action to safeguard the future of government dental services and ensure accountability within the health administration.