Two arrested for soliciting bribe to offer job at Ports Authority

October 24, 2025   03:53 pm

A former official of the Fisheries Department and a staff member of former Deputy Minister of Housing and Construction Indika Bandaranayake have been arrested by officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

The arrests were made in connection with an investigation into allegations that the suspects accepted a bribe of Rs. 245,000 from an individual on the pretext of offering a job as a labourer at the Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA).

Investigations revealed that the suspects had demanded a total amount of Rs. 500,000, asking the complainant to pay Rs. 250,000 in advance and the balance after securing the job.

The arrested suspects are scheduled to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

