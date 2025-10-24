Sri Lankan Army refurbishes 76 unserviceable vehicles, saving Rs. 10 mln per month

A total of 76 vehicles of the Sri Lanka Army that had been in long-term use and had become unserviceable have been fully restored to motorable condition and are scheduled to be added to the Army vehicle fleet from today (24).

Implemented on the instructions from Lieutenant General Lasantha Rodrigo, the successful reintegration of these refurbished vehicles into the Army fleet, as part of a project executed in parallel with the Clean Sri Lanka programme, will enable the Army to save a significant amount of foreign exchange that would otherwise be spent on importing vehicles from abroad, the Sri Lanka Army said in a statement.

Furthermore, by returning these vehicles to operational use, the Army will be able to save the government approximately Rs. 10 million per month, which was previously spent on vehicles acquired on a rental basis, it further said.

These funds can then be utilised for the development of the Army and the country, according to the Sri Lanka Army.

Under the first phase of this project, implemented by the Sri Lanka Army Electrical and Mechanical Engineers Regiment, 76 vehicles, including trucks, buses, water bowsers, uni buffel vehicles, cabs, ambulances, vans and gulley bowsers, were refurbished and returned to service.