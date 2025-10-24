King Charles III hosted President Volodymyr Zelensky in Windsor Friday, ahead of the Ukrainian leader’s latest talks with European leaders in London on how to increase pressure on Russia.

It was the third time this year the 76-year-old monarch has hosted Zelensky, with the Ukrainian leader given a royal salute and his country’s national anthem played as he arrived at Windsor Castle, west of London.

Zelensky next heads to Downing Street to meet Prime Minister Keir Starmer, before joining other European leaders on a so-called coalition of the willing call to discuss boosting Ukraine’s defences.

