King Charles hosts Ukraines Zelensky at Windsor Castle

King Charles hosts Ukraines Zelensky at Windsor Castle

October 24, 2025   04:30 pm

King Charles III hosted President Volodymyr Zelensky in Windsor Friday, ahead of the Ukrainian leader’s latest talks with European leaders in London on how to increase pressure on Russia.

It was the third time this year the 76-year-old monarch has hosted Zelensky, with the Ukrainian leader given a royal salute and his country’s national anthem played as he arrived at Windsor Castle, west of London.

Zelensky next heads to Downing Street to meet Prime Minister Keir Starmer, before joining other European leaders on a so-called coalition of the willing call to discuss boosting Ukraine’s defences.

Source: AFP
--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Police discover 2 luxury passenger transport buses owned by 'Backhoe Saman' (English)

Police discover 2 luxury passenger transport buses owned by 'Backhoe Saman' (English)

Sajith claims slain Weligama PS chairman had requested security due to threat to life (English)

Sajith claims slain Weligama PS chairman had requested security due to threat to life (English)

Advisory issued for strong winds and rough seas (English)

Advisory issued for strong winds and rough seas (English)

Sri Lanka's export earnings surge to nearly USD 13B in first 9 months of 2025 (English)

Sri Lanka's export earnings surge to nearly USD 13B in first 9 months of 2025 (English)

TV Derana receives Presidential Award for outstanding contribution to environmental sustainability

TV Derana receives Presidential Award for outstanding contribution to environmental sustainability

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin