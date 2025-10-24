Committee on Public Finance approves 2026 Appropriation Bill

Committee on Public Finance approves 2026 Appropriation Bill

October 24, 2025   04:57 pm

The Committee on Public Finance (COPF) has granted its approval for the Appropriation Bill for the year 2026, according to the Department of Parliament Communication.  

This approval was given during a committee meeting held in Parliament yesterday (23) under the chairmanship of Member of Parliament Dr. Harsha de Silva.

Officials from the Ministry of Finance, who attended the meeting, briefed the Committee on the allocation of funds for various sectors and the targets set for the year 2026. After an extensive discussion on these matters, the Committee granted its approval for the Bill.

The Appropriation Bill for the year 2026 is scheduled to be presented to Parliament for the second reading (Budget Speech) by the President in his capacity as the Minister of Finance on 7th of November. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Police discover 2 luxury passenger transport buses owned by 'Backhoe Saman' (English)

Police discover 2 luxury passenger transport buses owned by 'Backhoe Saman' (English)

Sajith claims slain Weligama PS chairman had requested security due to threat to life (English)

Sajith claims slain Weligama PS chairman had requested security due to threat to life (English)

Advisory issued for strong winds and rough seas (English)

Advisory issued for strong winds and rough seas (English)

Sri Lanka's export earnings surge to nearly USD 13B in first 9 months of 2025 (English)

Sri Lanka's export earnings surge to nearly USD 13B in first 9 months of 2025 (English)

TV Derana receives Presidential Award for outstanding contribution to environmental sustainability

TV Derana receives Presidential Award for outstanding contribution to environmental sustainability

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin