Committee on Public Finance approves 2026 Appropriation Bill

The Committee on Public Finance (COPF) has granted its approval for the Appropriation Bill for the year 2026, according to the Department of Parliament Communication.

This approval was given during a committee meeting held in Parliament yesterday (23) under the chairmanship of Member of Parliament Dr. Harsha de Silva.

Officials from the Ministry of Finance, who attended the meeting, briefed the Committee on the allocation of funds for various sectors and the targets set for the year 2026. After an extensive discussion on these matters, the Committee granted its approval for the Bill.

The Appropriation Bill for the year 2026 is scheduled to be presented to Parliament for the second reading (Budget Speech) by the President in his capacity as the Minister of Finance on 7th of November.