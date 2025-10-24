Six Sri Lankan seafarers detained in Eritrea repatriated

Six Sri Lankan seafarers detained in Eritrea repatriated

October 24, 2025   06:10 pm

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism, in close coordination with the Sri Lanka Mission in Egypt and the Eritrean authorities, has successfully facilitated the repatriation of six Sri Lankan seafarers who were previously detained in Eritrea. 

The Ambassador of Sri Lanka in Cairo, concurrently accredited to Eritrea, was in Asmara, the Capital of Eritrea to attend to the relevant procedures personally and arrange their departure from Eritrea, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. 

Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism received the group of Sri Lankans at Bandaranaike International Airport, Colombo, today (24). 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs vowed to continue to provide consular assistance to Sri Lankans abroad and take all necessary measures to protect their interests. 

The government of Sri Lanka had fought to secure the release of six Sri Lankan sea marshals detained in Eritrean waters on November 7, 2024. 

The six men, all former military personnel employed as maritime security guards, were working under an Azerbaijani company when their tugboats were intercepted.

According to media reports, three Azerbaijan-flagged tugboats carrying a 24-member crew were forced into Eritrean waters due to adverse weather conditions and later Eritrean authorities had intercepted the vessels, arrested the crew, and confiscated identification papers and communication devices. 

While 18 Azerbaijani nationals were released and repatriated in March, the six Sri Lankans had remained behind bars. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025-10-24

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025-10-24

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025-10-24

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Police discover 2 luxury passenger transport buses owned by 'Backhoe Saman' (English)

Police discover 2 luxury passenger transport buses owned by 'Backhoe Saman' (English)

Sajith claims slain Weligama PS chairman had requested security due to threat to life (English)

Sajith claims slain Weligama PS chairman had requested security due to threat to life (English)

Advisory issued for strong winds and rough seas (English)

Advisory issued for strong winds and rough seas (English)

Sri Lanka's export earnings surge to nearly USD 13B in first 9 months of 2025 (English)

Sri Lanka's export earnings surge to nearly USD 13B in first 9 months of 2025 (English)

TV Derana receives Presidential Award for outstanding contribution to environmental sustainability

TV Derana receives Presidential Award for outstanding contribution to environmental sustainability

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin