Six Sri Lankan seafarers detained in Eritrea repatriated

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism, in close coordination with the Sri Lanka Mission in Egypt and the Eritrean authorities, has successfully facilitated the repatriation of six Sri Lankan seafarers who were previously detained in Eritrea.

The Ambassador of Sri Lanka in Cairo, concurrently accredited to Eritrea, was in Asmara, the Capital of Eritrea to attend to the relevant procedures personally and arrange their departure from Eritrea, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism received the group of Sri Lankans at Bandaranaike International Airport, Colombo, today (24).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs vowed to continue to provide consular assistance to Sri Lankans abroad and take all necessary measures to protect their interests.

The government of Sri Lanka had fought to secure the release of six Sri Lankan sea marshals detained in Eritrean waters on November 7, 2024.

The six men, all former military personnel employed as maritime security guards, were working under an Azerbaijani company when their tugboats were intercepted.

According to media reports, three Azerbaijan-flagged tugboats carrying a 24-member crew were forced into Eritrean waters due to adverse weather conditions and later Eritrean authorities had intercepted the vessels, arrested the crew, and confiscated identification papers and communication devices.

While 18 Azerbaijani nationals were released and repatriated in March, the six Sri Lankans had remained behind bars.