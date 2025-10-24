SriLankan Airlines issues clarification on 2024/25 financial performance

SriLankan Airlines issues clarification on 2024/25 financial performance

October 24, 2025   06:38 pm

SriLankan Airlines today issued a clarification regarding the recent reports concerning the airline’s financial performance for the financial year 2024/25. 

Sri Lanka’s national carrier said the Group reported a loss of LKR 2,735 million in 2024/25, compared to a profit of LKR 7,925 million in 2023/24.

“This variance was primarily due to a reduced exchange gain of LKR 3,925 million in 2024/25, compared with the previous year’s exchange gain of LKR 26,717 million,” the statement said.

SriLankan Airlines said this exchange gain arises from the revaluation of foreign currency denominated interest bearing liabilities, where an appreciation of the rupee results in a gain. 

Excluding the exchange gain, the Group loss for 2024/25 amounted to LKR 6,660 million, compared to a loss of LKR 18,792 million in 2023/24 prior to accounting for the exchange gain, it said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025-10-24

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025-10-24

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025-10-24

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Police discover 2 luxury passenger transport buses owned by 'Backhoe Saman' (English)

Police discover 2 luxury passenger transport buses owned by 'Backhoe Saman' (English)

Sajith claims slain Weligama PS chairman had requested security due to threat to life (English)

Sajith claims slain Weligama PS chairman had requested security due to threat to life (English)

Advisory issued for strong winds and rough seas (English)

Advisory issued for strong winds and rough seas (English)

Sri Lanka's export earnings surge to nearly USD 13B in first 9 months of 2025 (English)

Sri Lanka's export earnings surge to nearly USD 13B in first 9 months of 2025 (English)

TV Derana receives Presidential Award for outstanding contribution to environmental sustainability

TV Derana receives Presidential Award for outstanding contribution to environmental sustainability

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin