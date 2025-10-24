SriLankan Airlines issues clarification on 2024/25 financial performance

SriLankan Airlines today issued a clarification regarding the recent reports concerning the airline’s financial performance for the financial year 2024/25.

Sri Lanka’s national carrier said the Group reported a loss of LKR 2,735 million in 2024/25, compared to a profit of LKR 7,925 million in 2023/24.

“This variance was primarily due to a reduced exchange gain of LKR 3,925 million in 2024/25, compared with the previous year’s exchange gain of LKR 26,717 million,” the statement said.

SriLankan Airlines said this exchange gain arises from the revaluation of foreign currency denominated interest bearing liabilities, where an appreciation of the rupee results in a gain.

Excluding the exchange gain, the Group loss for 2024/25 amounted to LKR 6,660 million, compared to a loss of LKR 18,792 million in 2023/24 prior to accounting for the exchange gain, it said.