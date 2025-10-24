Fairly heavy rainfall expected in several provinces

The Department of Meteorology says that showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Fairly heavy rainfall above 75 mm is likely at some places in these areas, it said, issuing a forecast for the next 36 hours.

Several spells of showers will occur in Northern and North Central provinces and in the Trincomalee district.

Strong winds of about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times over the Western slopes of the central hills and in Western, Northern, North-central, North-western and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee district.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimise damages caused by temporary localised strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.