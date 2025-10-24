SJB MP Jagath Withana alleges death threats, calls for security

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Member of Parliament Jagath Withana has alleged receiving death threats, claiming that he has received information that there is an attempt to shoot him.

Delivering a statement in Parliament today (24), the MP said that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has also sent a written notice to the Kalutara Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to conduct an investigation into the matter.

MP Jagath Withana also proceeded to table the relevant letter in Parliament and called for immediate measures to provide him with necessary security in light of this situation.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Speaker Rizvie Salih stated that he will draw the Speaker’s attention to the matter.

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, who also spoke in parliament on the matter, emphasised that urgent action should be taken as this is a serious situation, especially in the aftermath of the recent assassination of the Weligama Pradeshiya Sabha chairman.