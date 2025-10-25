Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

The Meteorology Department states that showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western, Northern, and North Central Provinces, and in Galle, Matara, and Trincomalee Districts.

Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in these areas.

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere in the island after 1.00 p.m.

Strong winds of about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times over the western slopes of the central hills and in Western, Northern, North Central, North-western, and Southern Provinces, and in the Trincomalee District, it said.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.