Fire breaks out on Rajarata Rejini train

October 25, 2025   08:22 am

A fire has broken out on the ‘Rajarata Rejini’ train operating from Anuradhapura to Beliatta, the Railway Department reported.

According to officials, the fire originated in the train’s engine, though the cause of the incident has not yet been determined. 

Steps were taken to return the train to the Anuradhapura Railway Station and attach a replacement engine to continue the journey.

The incident occurred on the train scheduled to depart from Anuradhapura at 5.00 a.m. 

Due to the fire, the train’s departure was delayed for over two hours and it resumed its journey to Beliatta around 7.30 a.m., the department added.

