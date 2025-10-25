Kalu Ganga water level rises; Residents urged to be vigilant

October 25, 2025   09:23 am

The Department of Irrigation reports that the water levels in several reservoirs across the country have further increased due to the ongoing heavy rainfall.

Significant rainfall was recorded in the Galle, Matara, Kalutara, Colombo, Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, and Ratnapura districts. 

According to the department, the Kelani River, Attanagalu Oya, Gin Ganga, and Bentara Ganga received nearly 50 millimetres of rainfall, while the Kalu Ganga basin was the most affected, resulting in a rapid rise in water levels.

The department stated that increased water levels have been observed in the Ratnapura, Millakanda, and Ellagawa areas due to the rising Kalu Ganga, though the situation has not yet reached flood level. 

However, the department cautioned that flooding could occur if heavy rainfall continues, urging residents along the Kalu Ganga to remain vigilant.

The Irrigation Department also advised residents living near the Kelani River and Attanagalu Oya to exercise caution, noting that the public will be notified of any potential flood risks based on future rainfall patterns.

