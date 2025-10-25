Energy Minister orders withdrawal of PSRS Director General appointment letter

The Minister of Energy, Eng. Kumara Jayakody, has directed the immediate withdrawal of a recent letter concerning the appointment of the Director General of the Power Sector Reforms Secretariat (PSRS).

The directive follows a letter dated 15 October 2025, which claimed that the Minister had approved the appointment.

In a statement, Eng. Jayakody clarified that no such approval had been granted, emphasizing that any contrary claim constitutes a serious misrepresentation.

“In accordance with Section 38(2)(b) of the Sri Lanka Electricity Act (as amended), the authority to appoint the Director General of the Power Sector Reforms Secretariat (PSRS) lies solely with the Minister of Energy,” the Minister noted.

“Sensitive discussions are currently in progress with the employee unions of the CEB regarding the restructuring process. These unions have thus far demonstrated good faith in response to the Government’s approach,” he added.

He further noted that it is therefore important that all officials act strictly within their legal authority to preserve the trust and cooperative spirit established in these talks.

The Minister’s directive orders the immediate withdrawal of all actions and communications associated with the disputed appointment, including the original letter dated 15 October 2025.