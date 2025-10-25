Energy Minister orders withdrawal of PSRS Director General appointment letter

Energy Minister orders withdrawal of PSRS Director General appointment letter

October 25, 2025   11:01 am

The Minister of Energy, Eng. Kumara Jayakody, has directed the immediate withdrawal of a recent letter concerning the appointment of the Director General of the Power Sector Reforms Secretariat (PSRS).

The directive follows a letter dated 15 October 2025, which claimed that the Minister had approved the appointment. 

In a statement, Eng. Jayakody clarified that no such approval had been granted, emphasizing that any contrary claim constitutes a serious misrepresentation.

“In accordance with Section 38(2)(b) of the Sri Lanka Electricity Act (as amended), the authority to appoint the Director General of the Power Sector Reforms Secretariat (PSRS) lies solely with the Minister of Energy,” the Minister noted. 

“Sensitive discussions are currently in progress with the employee unions of the CEB regarding the restructuring process. These unions have thus far demonstrated good faith in response to the Government’s approach,” he added.

He further noted that it is therefore important that all officials act strictly within their legal authority to preserve the trust and cooperative spirit established in these talks.

The Minister’s directive orders the immediate withdrawal of all actions and communications associated with the disputed appointment, including the original letter dated 15 October 2025.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Madura Vithanage appointed Head of Sarvajana Balaya's National Operations (English)

Madura Vithanage appointed Head of Sarvajana Balaya's National Operations (English)

Govt committed to advancing women's economic participation - PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)

Govt committed to advancing women's economic participation - PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)

How can thugs be provided with police security? - Deputy Minister questions (English)

How can thugs be provided with police security? - Deputy Minister questions (English)

Skipper of boat that transported Ishara Sewwandi to India arrested in Jaffna (English)

Skipper of boat that transported Ishara Sewwandi to India arrested in Jaffna (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025-10-24

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025-10-24

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Police discover 2 luxury passenger transport buses owned by 'Backhoe Saman' (English)

Police discover 2 luxury passenger transport buses owned by 'Backhoe Saman' (English)