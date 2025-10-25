Minor flood warnings issued for several areas of Kalu Ganga basin

Minor flood warnings issued for several areas of Kalu Ganga basin

October 25, 2025   12:54 pm

The Department of Irrigation has warned that there is a risk of minor flooding in several areas along the Kalu Ganga basin during the next 48 hours.

The Department reports that significant rainfall has been recorded in the upstream catchment areas of the Kuda Ganga sub-basin of the Kalu River as of 10:00 a.m. today (25).

Based on an analysis of the current rainfall situation and the river water levels at hydrological stations along the Kalu Ganga, the Department warns that there is a possibility of a minor flood situation occurring in the low-lying areas of the Kuda Ganga and Maguru Ganga valleys, particularly within the Bulathsinhala, Madurawala, and Palinda Nuwara Divisional Secretariat Divisions.

As a result, roads running through the flood plains of the Kuda Ganga and Maguru Ganga areas may become inundated, it said.

Residents of these low-lying areas, as well as motorists traveling through the affected regions, are advised to remain vigilant.

The Department of Irrigation has also requested Disaster Management Authorities to take necessary precautionary measures in response to the situation.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Madura Vithanage appointed Head of Sarvajana Balaya's National Operations (English)

Madura Vithanage appointed Head of Sarvajana Balaya's National Operations (English)

Govt committed to advancing women's economic participation - PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)

Govt committed to advancing women's economic participation - PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)

How can thugs be provided with police security? - Deputy Minister questions (English)

How can thugs be provided with police security? - Deputy Minister questions (English)

Skipper of boat that transported Ishara Sewwandi to India arrested in Jaffna (English)

Skipper of boat that transported Ishara Sewwandi to India arrested in Jaffna (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025-10-24

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025-10-24

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Police discover 2 luxury passenger transport buses owned by 'Backhoe Saman' (English)

Police discover 2 luxury passenger transport buses owned by 'Backhoe Saman' (English)