Minor flood warnings issued for several areas of Kalu Ganga basin

The Department of Irrigation has warned that there is a risk of minor flooding in several areas along the Kalu Ganga basin during the next 48 hours.

The Department reports that significant rainfall has been recorded in the upstream catchment areas of the Kuda Ganga sub-basin of the Kalu River as of 10:00 a.m. today (25).

Based on an analysis of the current rainfall situation and the river water levels at hydrological stations along the Kalu Ganga, the Department warns that there is a possibility of a minor flood situation occurring in the low-lying areas of the Kuda Ganga and Maguru Ganga valleys, particularly within the Bulathsinhala, Madurawala, and Palinda Nuwara Divisional Secretariat Divisions.

As a result, roads running through the flood plains of the Kuda Ganga and Maguru Ganga areas may become inundated, it said.

Residents of these low-lying areas, as well as motorists traveling through the affected regions, are advised to remain vigilant.

The Department of Irrigation has also requested Disaster Management Authorities to take necessary precautionary measures in response to the situation.