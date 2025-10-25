SLNS Samudura dispatched to rescue crew of distressed merchant vessel

SLNS Samudura dispatched to rescue crew of distressed merchant vessel

October 25, 2025   01:42 pm

The Sri Lanka Naval Ship (SLNS) Samudura departed yesterday (24) to rescue the crew of the MV Integrity Star, a merchant vessel that was in distress due to a mechanical malfunction in its main machinery nearly 100 nautical miles south of Sri Lanka.

The Sri Lanka Navy immediately launched search and rescue operations under the coordination of the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC).

SLNS Samudura has sailed to the location of the distressed vessel to rescue its 14 crew members, who include Indian, Turkish, and Azerbaijani nationals.

