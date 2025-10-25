Private company LTL summoned before COPE committee

Private company LTL summoned before COPE committee

October 25, 2025   02:36 pm

Lanka Transformers Limited (LTL) was summoned before the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) yesterday to provide information related to the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).

However, a situation arose during the meeting when COPE member, Parliamentarian Chaminda Wijesiri, objected to the summoning of a private company before the Committee.

However, speaking at the meeting, COPE Chairman Dr. Nishantha Samaraweera stated that the company was summoned to provide necessary information to facilitate the Committee’s investigation of the Ceylon Electricity Board.

