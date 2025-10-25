Baddegama PS deputy chairman hospitalized after attack

The Deputy Chairman of the Baddegama Pradeshiya Sabha, Saman C. Liyanage, has reportedly been hospitalized following an attack by unidentified assailants.

The incident occurred last afternoon (24) when the Deputy Chairman was returning home with his wife and was confronted by a group of men who blocked the road in the Godakanda area of Baddegama.

Liyanage is currently receiving treatment at the Galle National Hospital and has filed a complaint with the Poddala Police regarding the attack.

It is suspected that the attack may have been carried out by a candidate who had contested the Baddegama Pradeshiya Sabha election.

Poddala Police have launched an investigation into the incident.