Three more medals for Sri Lanka at South Asian Athletics Championships 2025

Three more medals for Sri Lanka at South Asian Athletics Championships 2025

October 25, 2025   06:21 pm

Sri Lankan athletes added three more medals to Sri Lanka’s overall medals tally on day two of the 4th SAAF South Asian Senior Athletics Championships 2025 in Ranchi on Saturday. 

Sri Lanka’s Roshan Dammika won the silver medal in the Men’s 110m hurdles event at the three-day athletics championships being held in Ranchi, India.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s Lakshika Sugandhi won the bronze medal in the women’s 100m hurdles with a time of 13.98 seconds.

Also on day two, Vinodeni Lakmali secured the bronze medal in the women’s discus throw, with a best effort of 43.01 metres.

The 4th SAAF South Asian Senior Athletics Championships 2025 kicked off on Friday in India. 

Contingents from six South Asian nations, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and the Maldives, are participating in the championship, which will feature a wide range of track and field events.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Madura Vithanage appointed Head of Sarvajana Balaya's National Operations (English)

Madura Vithanage appointed Head of Sarvajana Balaya's National Operations (English)

Govt committed to advancing women's economic participation - PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)

Govt committed to advancing women's economic participation - PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)

How can thugs be provided with police security? - Deputy Minister questions (English)

How can thugs be provided with police security? - Deputy Minister questions (English)

Skipper of boat that transported Ishara Sewwandi to India arrested in Jaffna (English)

Skipper of boat that transported Ishara Sewwandi to India arrested in Jaffna (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025-10-24

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025-10-24

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin