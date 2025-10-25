Three more medals for Sri Lanka at South Asian Athletics Championships 2025

Sri Lankan athletes added three more medals to Sri Lanka’s overall medals tally on day two of the 4th SAAF South Asian Senior Athletics Championships 2025 in Ranchi on Saturday.

Sri Lanka’s Roshan Dammika won the silver medal in the Men’s 110m hurdles event at the three-day athletics championships being held in Ranchi, India.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s Lakshika Sugandhi won the bronze medal in the women’s 100m hurdles with a time of 13.98 seconds.

Also on day two, Vinodeni Lakmali secured the bronze medal in the women’s discus throw, with a best effort of 43.01 metres.

The 4th SAAF South Asian Senior Athletics Championships 2025 kicked off on Friday in India.

Contingents from six South Asian nations, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and the Maldives, are participating in the championship, which will feature a wide range of track and field events.