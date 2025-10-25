Gazette issued regarding release of vehicles stuck in customs

A Gazette notification has been issued stipulating regulations for the release of vehicles held by Sri Lanka Customs.

The Gazette Extraordinary has been issued with the signature of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake as the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, effective from yesterday (24).

Although permission was granted for the import of vehicles since February this year, more than a thousand vehicles imported on Cross Border LCs allegedly in violation of Import Export Regulations Gazette No. 2 of 2013 were not released by Customs at Hambantota Port.

According to this new Gazette notification, permission to release from the port is granted to nearly a thousand vehicles that are subject to cross-border LCs opened in a country other than the country of import.

Accordingly, a number of conditions related to the release of these vehicles have been presented in this gazette notification during the release and registration of vehicles.

The Gazette notification issued by the President is below: