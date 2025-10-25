Sri Lanka men and women storm to 4x100m relay gold in Ranchi

Sri Lanka men and women storm to 4x100m relay gold in Ranchi

October 25, 2025   09:17 pm

Sri Lanka dominated the relays at the 4th South Asian Senior Athletics Championships 2025 in Ranchi, India winning gold in both the Men’s and Women’s 4x100m relay events. 

The Sri Lanka Men’s 4x100m relay team blazed to victory, sealing the gold medal with a superb time of 39.99 second.

And just moments later, the Sri Lanka Women’s 4x100m relay quartet stormed to victory, also sealing the gold medal with a superb time of 44.70 seconds.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s Kalinga Kumarage claimed the gold medal in the Men’s 400m at the South Asian Athletics Championship 2025, clocking a time of 46.21 seconds. 

He was joined in the podium by Kalhara Indupa, who secured the bronze medal for Sri Lanka in the same event.

Former long jumper turned discus thrower Milantha Sampath claimed the bronze medal for Sri Lanka in the Men’s Discus Throw while Sayuri Mendis secured the bronze medal for Sri Lanka in the Women’s 400m event. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Govt must bare full responsibility if any harm befalls MP Vithana or family - SJB (English)

Govt must bare full responsibility if any harm befalls MP Vithana or family - SJB (English)

Govt must bare full responsibility if any harm befalls MP Vithana or family - SJB (English)

Former Chairman of Uva RPTA accepted monthly bribes from 'Backhoe Saman'? (English)

Former Chairman of Uva RPTA accepted monthly bribes from 'Backhoe Saman'? (English)

Govt's acts of repression will not stop our political movement - Dilith (English)

Govt's acts of repression will not stop our political movement - Dilith (English)

18 districts affected as heavy downpours continue across Sri Lanka (English)

18 districts affected as heavy downpours continue across Sri Lanka (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Madura Vithanage appointed Head of Sarvajana Balaya's National Operations (English)

Madura Vithanage appointed Head of Sarvajana Balaya's National Operations (English)

Govt committed to advancing women's economic participation - PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)

Govt committed to advancing women's economic participation - PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)