Sri Lanka men and women storm to 4x100m relay gold in Ranchi

Sri Lanka dominated the relays at the 4th South Asian Senior Athletics Championships 2025 in Ranchi, India winning gold in both the Men’s and Women’s 4x100m relay events.

The Sri Lanka Men’s 4x100m relay team blazed to victory, sealing the gold medal with a superb time of 39.99 second.

And just moments later, the Sri Lanka Women’s 4x100m relay quartet stormed to victory, also sealing the gold medal with a superb time of 44.70 seconds.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s Kalinga Kumarage claimed the gold medal in the Men’s 400m at the South Asian Athletics Championship 2025, clocking a time of 46.21 seconds.

He was joined in the podium by Kalhara Indupa, who secured the bronze medal for Sri Lanka in the same event.

Former long jumper turned discus thrower Milantha Sampath claimed the bronze medal for Sri Lanka in the Men’s Discus Throw while Sayuri Mendis secured the bronze medal for Sri Lanka in the Women’s 400m event.