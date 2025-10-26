Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

October 26, 2025   07:31 am

The Meteorology Department states that showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Northern and North-Central Provinces and in the Trincomalee and Batticaloa Districts.

Fairly heavy falls of about 75 mm are likely at some places in these areas.

Several spells of showers may occur in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, and North-Western Provinces, it said.

Strong winds of about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times over the western slopes of the central hills and in the Northern, North-Central, North-Western, Western, and Southern Provinces and in the Trincomalee District.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

