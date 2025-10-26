Over 29,000 people affected as heavy rains continue nationwide

October 26, 2025   08:44 am

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) reports that adverse weather conditions prevailing over the past few days have affected 18 districts across the island.

According to DMC Director Pradeep Kodippili, a total of 29,414 individuals belonging to 7,395 families have been impacted by the inclement weather.

Meanwhile, Senior Geologist of the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO), Dr. Wasantha Senadeera announced that the landslide warnings issued for 11 districts have been further extended due to continued rainfall and unstable ground conditions.

In addition, the Department of Irrigation has stated that the water levels of the Nilwala River, Gin Ganga, Kalu Ganga, and Attanagalu Oya remain at high levels as a result of the heavy rainfall received thus far.

