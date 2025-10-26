Cache of ammunition found in Kanadara Oya

Cache of ammunition found in Kanadara Oya

October 26, 2025   12:13 pm

Police have recovered a stock of live ammunition used in T-56 assault rifles, along with two magazines, from the Wahamalgollewa area in Medawachchiya.

According to information received by the Medawachchiya Police, the stock of live ammunition was discovered in the Kanadara Oya, which flows through the Wahamalgollewa area.

A total of 41 live rounds of ammunition used in T-56 assault rifles and two magazines were recovered during the operation, said police.

Medawachchiya Police have commenced further investigations to identify the individuals responsible for bringing and disposing of the ammunition at the location.

