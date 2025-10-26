Nearly 28,000 individuals subjected to inspection during special police operation

October 26, 2025   01:49 pm

A total of 743 individuals have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in criminal activities and also over illicit liquor and drug-related offenses during a special island-wide operation conducted yesterday (25).

As part of the operation, 27,890 people were subjected to inspection, the Police Media Division said.

Police have identified 16 individuals directly linked to criminal activities while 423 suspects with outstanding warrants were arrested during the operation, police noted.

According to the report, a total of 15 drunk drivers were apprehended while a further 13 reckless drivers and 3,944 persons who violated various other traffic offences were identified.

According to police, island-wide operations are conducted to apprehend small-, medium-, and large-scale drug traffickers, individuals involved in criminal activities, and those in possession of illegal firearms.

