IndiaSri Lanka ferry service temporarily suspended

October 26, 2025   02:26 pm

The international ferry service between Nagapattinam and Kankesanthurai, Sri Lanka, has been suspended with the onset of the northeast monsoon. Operations will resume in December.

Subham Ferry announced the cancellation of voyages scheduled from Oct 26 to 28, citing the forecast of adverse weather conditions. 

The firm had planned to operate until Oct 28 before beginning the annual suspension of services from November.

Sundarraj Ponnusamy, chairperson of Subham Ferry, told TOI that, “We will utilise the break to dry dock the ferry and perform routine maintenance in Puducherry. We also plan to increase the ferry’s seating capacity from 150 to 186.”

Source: TOI
--Agencies 

