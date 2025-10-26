Indian visitors continue to dominate tourist arrival figures

October 26, 2025   03:46 pm

A total of 35,090 Indian nationals have arrived in the country thus far in the month of October, data from the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) shows.

They are among 119,670 tourists to visit Sri Lanka in the first 23 days of this month, the SLTDA stated.

According to data released by the SLTDA, in addition to the Indian national, 9,759 persons from the United Kingdom, 8,821 from China, 6,944 from Germany and 6,635 Russian nationals have also visited Sri Lanka in the month of October.

Meanwhile, the number of tourists arrived in Sri Lanka in 2025 has increased to 1,845,164 with the release of the latest figures for October.

Among them, 410,382 individuals are from India, 171,652 from the UK and 128,779 are from Russia, the SLTDA noted.

