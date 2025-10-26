Over 30,000 in 18 districts affected by adverse weather

A total of 31,623 individuals from 7,944 families in 18 districts have been affected by prevailing adverse weather conditions in the country.

At least four weather-related deaths have also been reported in the past few days according to the Disaster Management Centre (DMC).

The DMC in its latest situation report noted that five houses have been destroyed while 874 residences have been damaged owing to heavy rains and gusty winds.

Meanwhile, over 132 families have been relocated to safe shelters as well.

Additionally, the DMC urged the general public to contact the 117 emergency hotline in the event of any disaster or weather-related emergency.