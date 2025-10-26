Navy rescues crew from distressed Merchant Vessel MV Integrity Star

The crew of the Merchant Vessel MV Integrity Star which was in distress due to the failure in the main engines approximately 100 nautical miles south of Sri Lanka have been rescued by the Sri Lanka Navy.

The rescued crew of the vessel has been brought to the Port of Hambantota, the Navy said in a statement.

Upon receiving the distress alert, the Navy, under the directives of the Ministry of Defence, swiftly deployed the SLNS Samudura for a search and rescue mission, through mediation of the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Colombo.

The search and rescue operation by the Navy resulted in the safe recovery of all crew members (14), who are nationals of India, Turkey and Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, MV Morning Glory, another Merchant Vessel in the vicinity, was also prepared to assist the distressed vessel, demonstrating effective international cooperation in maritime emergency response, the Navy added further.