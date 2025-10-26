Saudi national arrested over alleged assault on flight attendants

Saudi national arrested over alleged assault on flight attendants

October 26, 2025   05:15 pm

A Saudi Arabian national has been arrested by the Katunayake Airport Police in connection with an incident in which two SriLankan Airlines flight attendants were assaulted onboard an aircraft.

According to Airport Police, the suspect was a passenger on SriLankan Airlines flight UL 266, which had arrived at the Katunayake Airport from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It is reported that the altercation occurred as the aircraft was preparing to land at Katunayake Airport.

Although passengers had been instructed to fasten their seat belts and remain seated, the suspect had attempted to go to the restroom, during which the confrontation took place.

The flight attendants subsequently informed the pilot of the incident.

After the aircraft landed at Katunayake, airport police officers arrested the Saudi national.

The suspect, a 28-year-old man who had arrived at Katunayake with the intention of traveling to Malaysia, is scheduled to be produced before court tomorrow.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-10-26

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-10-26

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-10-26

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025-10-26

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025-10-26

Govt must bare full responsibility if any harm befalls MP Vithana or family - SJB (English)

Govt must bare full responsibility if any harm befalls MP Vithana or family - SJB (English)

Former Chairman of Uva RPTA accepted monthly bribes from 'Backhoe Saman'? (English)

Former Chairman of Uva RPTA accepted monthly bribes from 'Backhoe Saman'? (English)

Govt's acts of repression will not stop our political movement - Dilith (English)

Govt's acts of repression will not stop our political movement - Dilith (English)

18 districts affected as heavy downpours continue across Sri Lanka (English)

18 districts affected as heavy downpours continue across Sri Lanka (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin