Sri Lanka’s Dasuni Kaushalya won the gold medal in the Women’s 400m Hurdles event at the South Asian Athletics Championships 2025 at the Birsa Munda Athletics Stadium, Morabadi, Ranchi.

Kaushalya won her event after clocking an impressive 58.66 seconds.

Araliya Sathsarani secured the silver medal after clonking 59.24 seconds in the event ahead of two Indian athletes.

This is the first gold medal for Sri Lanka on the final day of the the South Asian Athletics Championships 2025 in Ranchi.