Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga claimed the gold medal in the Men’s javelin throw event at the South Asian Athletics Championships 2025 at the Birsa Munda Athletics Stadium, Morabadi, Ranchi.

Tharanga won the event with a throw of 84.29m.

Sumedha Ranasinghe won the silver medal in the event with a throw of 81.62m.

This is Sri Lanka’s second gold medal of the day at the South Asian Athletics Championships 2025.