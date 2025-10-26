New info uncovered regarding van driver arrested for driving without obeying police orders in Ratmalana

October 26, 2025   05:57 pm

Police have uncovered several information regarding the driver of the van who was arrested yesterday (25) in Ratmalana for driving without obeying police orders.

Police Media Spokesman, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) F.U. Wootler stated that the driver was wanted by the Medirigiriya Police in connection with several criminal offenses.

Investigations have also been launched to determine whether he is involved in drug trafficking or the use of narcotic substances.

The arrested suspect is a resident of Galkiriyagama and is said to have been working as a driver providing tourist transport services.

The van, which was driven ignoring police orders, was pursued and stopped by the Mount Lavinia Police officers, who opened fire near the Golumadama Junction in Ratmalana.

