Sri Lanka secures silver in Boys Medley Relay event at Asian Youth Games

Sri Lanka secured the silver medal in the Boys’ Medley Relay event at the 3rd Asian Youth Games in Bahrain today.

The quartet of Nirudaka Vishal, Bingumina Adithya, Shanuka Costa, and Chamindu Sathsara finished the final with an impressive timing of 1:52.82 (PB) at the 3rd Asian Youth Games.

China won the gold medal after clocking 1:52.80 in the final.

Chinese Taipei secured the Bronze medal in the event.