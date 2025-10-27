Several spells of showers expected today in parts of the island

Several spells of showers expected today in parts of the island

October 27, 2025   05:34 am

Several spells of showers will occur in Northern, North-central, Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Strong winds of about (50-60) kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Northern, North-central and Northwestern provinces and in Trincomalee and Batticaloa districts.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

