Indian national arrested at BIA with over 2kg of heroin

October 27, 2025   05:39 am

A foreign passenger who arrived at the Katunayake International Airport carrying a stock of heroin valued at Rs. 34 million has been arrested by officers of the Customs Narcotics Control Division.

The suspect has been identified as a 32-year-old Indian national.

He had arrived at Katunayake Airport at around 4:15 p.m. yesterday (26) from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, aboard SriLankan Airlines flight UL-315.

During an inspection, officers of the Customs Narcotics Control Division discovered 2 kilograms and 832 grams of heroin concealed inside his luggage, leading to his arrest.

Investigations have revealed that this Indian national, who had arrived in Sri Lanka for the first time, had planned to hand over the heroin stock to a local drug dealer at a hotel in Bambalapitiya.

The seized heroin and the suspect were later handed over to the Katunayake Airport Police Narcotics Bureau officers for further investigations.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court today, where police are expected to seek a detention order for further questioning.

