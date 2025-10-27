Cyclone Montha to make landfall in India tomorrow

Cyclone Montha, which is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm today, is expected to make landfall on the coast of Andhra Pradesh, India this evening (27), with wind speeds touching 90-100 km/hour.

As the cyclone nears, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for states like Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry for the next few days.

The weather system strengthened into a deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal over the past six hours. It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by this morning and a severe cyclonic storm by tomorrow.

Cyclone Montha is expected to make landfall on the Andhra Pradesh coast near Kakinada, between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, on tomorrow evening or night, with wind speeds of 90-100 km/hour gusting to 110 km/hour.

All NDRF and SDRF teams have been kept on standby and additional teams are ready for deployment during critical situations. The IMD has asked fishermen not to venture into the sea from October 26-29 along and off the coast of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry and Odisha.