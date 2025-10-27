Police sergeant dies in road accident in Wellawaya

October 27, 2025   08:36 am

An individual has died in a road accident that occurred along the Wellawaya- Thanamalwila main road in Adawelayaya, Wellawaya.

The accident had occurred when an army bus traveling from Thanamalwila towards Wellawaya collided head-on with a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction, police said.

The motorcyclist who was injured in the accident succumbed to death after being admitted to the Wellawaya Hospital.

The deceased was a 36-year-old police sergeant from Rajamawatha, Wellawaya.

The body of the deceased has been placed at the morgue of the Wellawaya Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Wellawaya Police are conducting further investigations into the accident.

