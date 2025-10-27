Amber weather advisory issued for strong winds in several provinces

October 27, 2025   09:44 am

An ‘Amber’ weather advisory has been issued for strong winds for the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and the Trincomalee and Batticaloa districts by the Department of Meteorology.

Accordingly, the advisory issued at 08.30 a.m. today (27), will be effective for the next 24 hours until 08.30 a.m. on Tuesday (28).

The Met. Department warned that strong winds of up to 50-60kmph can be expected at times over the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in the Trincomalee and Batticaloa districts due to the cyclonic storm “Montha” which is to the northeast of Sri Lanka in the Bay of Bengal.   

Accordingly, the general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by strong winds.

 

wind

 

