India resumes direct flights to Chinese mainland after 5 years

India resumes direct flights to Chinese mainland after 5 years

October 27, 2025   10:20 am

India on Sunday night resumed direct flights to the Chinese mainland after a five-year hiatus, Indian officials said.

The resumption was kick-started from the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, the capital city of India’s eastern state of West Bengal, with a flight to Guangzhou, south China.

According to the Kolkata Airport authorities, 176 passengers were traveling on the 6E1703 flight launched by IndiGo.

“This (the direct flights) will once again allow seamless movement of people, goods, and ideas, while also strengthening bilateral ties between the two of the world’s most populous countries and fast-growing economies,” Pieter Elbers, chief executive officer of IndiGo, said in a press release earlier this month.

The direct flights between India and the Chinese mainland were operational between the two countries until early 2020 before being suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Xinhua

- Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

PM assures Govt will not remove aesthetics subjects from school curricula (English)

PM assures Govt will not remove aesthetics subjects from school curricula (English)

PM assures Govt will not remove aesthetics subjects from school curricula (English)

Govt working to further the interests of Western powers - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Govt working to further the interests of Western powers - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Depression in Bay of Bengal likely to intensify further as heavy rains wreak havoc (English)

Depression in Bay of Bengal likely to intensify further as heavy rains wreak havoc (English)

Authorities should avoid creating unnecessary controversies -Muruththettuwe Ananda Thero (English)

Authorities should avoid creating unnecessary controversies -Muruththettuwe Ananda Thero (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-10-26

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-10-26

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025-10-26

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025-10-26

Govt must bare full responsibility if any harm befalls MP Vithana or family - SJB (English)

Govt must bare full responsibility if any harm befalls MP Vithana or family - SJB (English)

Former Chairman of Uva RPTA accepted monthly bribes from 'Backhoe Saman'? (English)

Former Chairman of Uva RPTA accepted monthly bribes from 'Backhoe Saman'? (English)