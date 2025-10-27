Man arrested with over 196kg of Kerala cannabis in Dompe

Man arrested with over 196kg of Kerala cannabis in Dompe

October 27, 2025   11:13 am

An individual has been arrested with a stock of Kerala cannabis during a special raid conducted by a team of officers from the Police Special Task Force (STF).

The raid was carried out yesterday (26) in the areas of Dompe.

According to police, 196 kilograms and 218 grams of Kerala cannabis were found in the suspect’s possession.

The suspect, a 44-year-old resident of Dompe, has been identified as a former pilot sergeant of the Sri Lanka Air Force, who had served at the Ratmalana Air Force Base and retired in January 2022.

Investigations have further revealed that the suspect is a relative of a large-scale drug trafficker currently evading arrest under a court warrant.

