Special project to reduce landslides along Bibile -Passara road launched

October 27, 2025   12:01 pm

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) has announced a joint programme with the Road Development Authority (RDA) to launch a specialized project aimed at mitigating landslide risks along the Bibile -Passara road.
 
According to Senior Geologist at NBRO, Laksiri Indrathilaka the project has already commenced, with plans to complete the necessary mitigation efforts within the next year.
 
Indrathilaka further noted that the Badulla district is at risk of experiencing frequent landslides, and a team of NBRO experts is currently conducting a thorough assessment of these areas and identifying landslide-prone zones for stabilization.
 
Additionally, he highlighted that several landslides have been reported along the Koslanda road and certain locations are currently being monitored.

Relevant equipment is being installed and monitored through projects previously implemented by the NBRO in those locations, Senior Geologist Laksiri Indrathilaka added. He further emphasized that proactive steps are being taken to ensure the stability of certain locations in the area in the future.

