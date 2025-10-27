Jaffna named one of the best places to visit in 2026 by Lonely Planet

Jaffna has been named as one of the Top 25 Best Places to Visit in the World for 2026, by global travel publication Lonely Planet.

Jaffna, known as a cultural travel destination has attracted thousands of visitors in recent years.

The selection of Jaffna once again underscores Sri Lanka’s rich cultural and historical heritage and will help authorities’ push towards establishing the country as one of the most sort after tourist destination.

Lonely Planet unveiled its top destinations and experiences for the coming year with the release of Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2026.

In Lonely Planet’s new guide, the team of travel experts recommends where to go and what to do in 2026.

The book features 25 must-visit destinations and 25 essential experiences from all around the globe, illustrated with colourful photography, essays and local advice for exploring each place.

Founded in 1970, Lonely Planet is one of the world’s most trusted travel media brands, with more than 150 million guidebooks sold globally and an extensive digital reach.

These are the 25 best places to travel in 2026, according to Lonely Planet: