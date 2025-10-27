Steps will be taken to grant voting rights to Sri Lankans working abroad: FM

October 27, 2025   02:20 pm

Steps will be taken in the future to grant voting rights to Sri Lankans working abroad, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath has stated.

Minister Vijitha Herath noted that the Ministry of Public Administration is also involved in the process and efforts are currently being made toward achieving the goal promptly.

The Foreign Minister made this statement today (27) while attending an event held to mark the 40th anniversary of the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment.

Speaking further at the event, Minister Vijitha Herath said:

A special committee has already been appointed by the Ministry of Public Administration to provide the necessary facilities for granting voting rights to Sri Lankans abroad and to establish the required legal framework. Efforts are also being made to introduce a contributory pension system for all Sri Lankans living abroad, with the necessary legal procedures being put in place.

