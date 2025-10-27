Hand grenade found in front of house in Wellampitiya

A hand grenade has been discovered in the road in front of house at a housing complex located on Donald Perera Mawatha in Wellampitiya.

The discovery was made following a search conducted by the police based on information received by the Wellampitiya Police Station via the ‘199’ emergency hotline from the relevant house owner, who reported noticing something suspicious while engaged in cleaning activities last night (26).

Upon further examination, it was determined that the hand grenade was old and not in working condition, the police stated. However, it is stated that no details have been revealed regarding how this grenade arrived at this location.

Later, officers of the Bomb Disposal Unit were summoned to the scene and successfully defused the grenade.

It has been handed over to the Wellampitiya Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings.