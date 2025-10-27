Hand grenade found in front of house in Wellampitiya

Hand grenade found in front of house in Wellampitiya

October 27, 2025   04:43 pm

A hand grenade has been discovered in the road in front of house at a housing complex located on Donald Perera Mawatha in Wellampitiya.

The discovery was made following a search conducted by the police based on information received by the Wellampitiya Police Station via the ‘199’ emergency hotline from the relevant house owner, who reported noticing something suspicious while engaged in cleaning activities last night (26).

Upon further examination, it was determined that the hand grenade was old and not in working condition, the police stated. However, it is stated that no details have been revealed regarding how this grenade arrived at this location.

Later, officers of the Bomb Disposal Unit were summoned to the scene and successfully defused the grenade.

It has been handed over to the Wellampitiya Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

PM assures Govt will not remove aesthetics subjects from school curricula (English)

PM assures Govt will not remove aesthetics subjects from school curricula (English)

Govt working to further the interests of Western powers - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Govt working to further the interests of Western powers - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Depression in Bay of Bengal likely to intensify further as heavy rains wreak havoc (English)

Depression in Bay of Bengal likely to intensify further as heavy rains wreak havoc (English)

Authorities should avoid creating unnecessary controversies -Muruththettuwe Ananda Thero (English)

Authorities should avoid creating unnecessary controversies -Muruththettuwe Ananda Thero (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-10-26

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-10-26

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025-10-26

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025-10-26

Govt must bare full responsibility if any harm befalls MP Vithana or family - SJB (English)

Govt must bare full responsibility if any harm befalls MP Vithana or family - SJB (English)