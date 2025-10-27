The suspected shooter in connection with the murder of the Weligama Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman Lasantha Wickramasekara, who was arrested in Nawinna last evening (26), has been produced before the Colombo Judicial Medical Officer this afternoon (27).

Following the arrest, the suspect was detained in the custody of the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID), the police said.

It is reported that the suspect, who was later taken out of the FCID, has been presented to the Colombo Judicial Medical Officer, and relevant procedures are being carried out.