Woman murders 3-year-old son before taking own life

Woman murders 3-year-old son before taking own life

October 27, 2025   06:42 pm

A woman has reportedly murdered her own child and then committed suicide by hanging herself in the Kahatapitiya area of Batapola.

Batapola Police said that the bodies of the woman and the child were found in their house during an investigation conducted on information received.

The victim is a three-and-a-half-year-old boy and the woman is 24 years old, police said.

Batapola Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

 

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available for immediate support: 

- For emergencies, contact the National Mental Health Helpline: 1926

- Sumithrayo: +94 11 2 682535/+94 11 2 682570 

- Lanka Life Line: 1375

- CCCline: 1333 (toll-free)

