Woman murders 3-year-old son before taking own life

A woman has reportedly murdered her own child and then committed suicide by hanging herself in the Kahatapitiya area of Batapola.

Batapola Police said that the bodies of the woman and the child were found in their house during an investigation conducted on information received.

The victim is a three-and-a-half-year-old boy and the woman is 24 years old, police said.

Batapola Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.