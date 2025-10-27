Weligama PS chairman murder: 72-hour detention orders obtained on 6 suspects

Sri Lanka Police has been allowed to detain for 72 hours the six suspects, including the suspected gunman and the motorcycle rider arrested over the killing of Weligama Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman Lasantha Wickremasekara, for further questioning.

Earlier today, the suspected shooter arrested in connection with the murder of the Weligama Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman, was produced before the Colombo Judicial Medical Officer.

Following his arrest in Nawinna last evening (26), the suspect was detained in the custody of the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID).

Wickramasekara was shot dead on Wednesday (22), inside his office at the Weligama Pradeshiya Sabha premises by a gunman wearing a facemask and disguised as a visitor.

According to police, the assailant, dressed in a white shirt and wearing a black face mask, entered the PS chairman’s office under the pretext of signing a letter.

CCTV footage showed the suspect firing four shots at Wickramasekara, who was seated at his official desk, before fleeing the scene on a motorcycle with an accomplice.

The PS chairman sustained injuries to the head, chest, and abdomen and was admitted to Matara General Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Following the incident, police teams were deployed under the direct supervision of SDIG Kithsiri Jayalath to investigate and apprehend those responsible.